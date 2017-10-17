Trump’s Storm Tracker, Week 2: Intensification (Sticky Article, Check Frequently)

Hi folks, please migrate here for updates on President Trump’s big, beautiful storm.

10/24/17

Clinton Campaign Paid for Steele’s Phony Trump Dossier

This is no surprise, but the fact that the Washington Post is reporting…

This is a big one. The swamp is draining. Rats are leaving the sinking ship as we’ve said for the past year.

Here is a portion of the article. Please note the “people familiar with the matter said.” In all likelihood, the source was someone in Congress. (See the earlier posts below about Congress wanting access to Fusion’s bank records. Fusion are a nasty, highly corrupt bunch. There is a reason Fusion’s lawyers are red of tooth and claw trying to keep the execs from being put under oath and also trying to protect the firm’s bank accounts.) WaPo probably knew this long ago, but only ran it because it was going to break somewhere due to Congress pressuring Fusion.

Hillary’s bad day just got even worse, as has the complicit DNC.

The Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund research that resulted in a now-famous dossier containing allegations about Donald Trump’s connections to Russia and possible coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin, people familiar with the matter said. Marc E. Elias, a lawyer representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC, retained Fusion GPS, a Washington firm, to conduct the research. After that, Fusion GPS hired dossier author Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer with ties to the FBI and the U.S. intelligence community, according to the people. Elias and his law firm, Perkins Coie, retained the firm in April 2016 on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the DNC. Prior to that agreement, Fusion GPS’s research into Trump was funded by a still unknown Republican client during the GOP primary. The Clinton campaign and the DNC through the law firm continued to fund Fusion GPS’s research through the end of October 2016, days before Election Day. Fusion GPS gave Steele’s reports and other research documents to Elias, the people familiar with the matter said. It is unclear how or how much of that information was shared with the campaign and DNC, and who in those organizations was aware of the roles of Fusion GPS and Steele. One person close to the matter said the campaign and the DNC weren’t informed of Fusion GPS’s role by the law firm. The dossier has become a lightning rod amid the intensifying investigations into the Trump campaign’s possible connections to Russia. Some congressional Republican leaders have spent months trying to discredit Fusion GPS and Steele, and tried to determine the identity of the Democrat or organization that paid for it. Trump tweeted as recently as Saturday that the Justice Department and FBI should “immediately release who paid for it.” Elias and Fusion GPS declined to comment on the arrangement. Spokespersons for the Clinton campaign and the DNC had no immediate comment. Some of the details about Fusion GPS’s work are included in a Oct. 24 letter sent by Perkins Coie to a lawyer representing Fusion GPS telling the research firm it was released from a client confidentiality obligation. The letter was prompted by a legal fight over a subpoena for Fusion GPS’s bank records. People involved in the matter said they would not disclose the dollar-amounts paid to Fusion GPS, but said the campaign and the DNC shared the cost. Steele previously worked in Russia for British intelligence. The dossier is a compilation of reports he prepared for Fusion. The dossier alleged that the Russian government collected compromising information about Trump and the Kremlin was engaged in an active effort to assist his campaign for president.

This is a prelude to real justice. I’m reminded of the first stanza to The Battle Hymn of the Republic:

Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord;

He is trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored;

He hath loosed the fateful lightning of His terrible swift sword:

His truth is marching on.

10/24/17

Congress Has Opened Probes into Uranium One and Clinton E-Mail Scandals

Devin Nunes, Peter King and Ron DeSantis held a press briefing where they informed the public that Congress has opened a probe into the Uranium One scandal. The DOJ’s handling of Hillary’s e-mail scandal is not getting overlooked either. Her time is drawing nigh. I wonder what other presents Hillary Clinton can expect by the time her 70th birthday comes around on Thursday?

Makes you wonder why Eric Holder seemed so concerned late in June. Could it be he knew there was a storm off in the distance?

To the career men & women at DOJ/FBI: your actions and integrity will be unfairly questioned. Be prepared, be strong. Duty. Honor. Country. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) June 30, 2017

10/24/17

Fusion GPS is Fighting Subpoena to Get Bank Records

Devin Nunes wants to know who paid for the phony Trump dossier. Wait until they pull the string and see what other mischief Fusion GPS has been up to. See the earlier storm posting below for the types of people under the employ of Fusion. They’re a nasty lot.

Nunes might also be speaking about Uranium One soon. Keep an eye out.

10/23/17

How Long Until We Hear About The “Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy” Again?

Debunked, my ass. There should be a national holiday declared when she’s brought to justice.

10/23/17

A Very Succinct tl;dr For Newcomers

Trump, a man surrounded by military generals and steeped in military history, Sun Tzu, and Patton, is draining the swamp with Odysseus’ gambit. Mueller is his Trojan Horse.

The end.

10/23/17

Mueller Now Investigating the Podesta Group

The worm has turned.

The Podesta Group filed a FARA registration for its work with ECMU only after the payments were reported by the media. Manafort’s firm also filed a FARA registration after media reports in June disclosed its work in Ukraine from 2012 through 2014.

The European Centre for a Modern Ukraine story is quite complex. I’ll see if I can put together some links for further reading on it later.

This is a very important story going forward; the Deep State has its fingerprints ALL OVER Ukraine. I’m betting that FARA paperwork that the Podesta Group threw together retroactively was a panic move. They have MUCH that they are trying to hide. If this report by NBC is accurate, Mueller will be able to subpoena the Podesta Group’s financial records. That is freaking huge.

Hmm, about that artwork, Tony…

It is also another clue that Mueller is likely investigating elements of the Swamp rather than anything to do with Trump.

10/21/17

Trump to Declassify JFK Files!

The storm doesn’t take Saturdays off, apparently.

Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

The Deep State isn’t going to be too happy about that.

On 10/19, I wrote that George W. Bush’s recent speech reeked of desperation to preserve his family’s legacy. Now, Trump won’t block the planned JFK release, when we know damn well that Hillary Clinton would have kept it under wraps…

10/20/17

Here’s Why Frederica Wilson Picked Fight with Trump

Imran Awan. Period. She’s implicated.

Notice how Rep. Wilson was pushing the narrative that Trump is insensitive, insane, etc? Well, that’s par for the course for Democrats.

She knows what happens if the Democrats are exposed in the Awan trial. They need Trump out of office to paper over the Awan scandal. That’s why she’s been so vicious. It’s why you hear constant jabbering about Trump’s mental status. He threatens the Deep State’s entire existence. And as Trump’s storm against the swamp continues, the tactics they employ will get ever more desperate.

10/20/17

Update: Shame on Me, It’s Nothing

Turns out there is a shortage of pilots and the below was merely procedural. Deleted the speculation. See how the hype machine and clickbait culture works 😉

10/20/17

Project Veritas, American Pravda Series

I’m sorry for having given the latest revelations from Project Veritas such short shrift lately. Today’s been a (relatively) quiet day, so here we go with what I believe is the most revelatory of the four videos released so far by James O’Keefe. Have a watch, and I will comment below:

The easy thing to do would be to blast Ms. Desiree Shoe, the New York Times senior editor featured in the undercover video. To be sure, she’s obviously a part of the problem since her bias is indicative of the mainstream media’s obsession with pushing a leftist narrative. But let me congratulate her for how utterly accurate she is when describing the modern media business model. I will take what Ms. Shoe has said and expand upon it.

Truth has become fungible precisely because news organizations have become consolidated through mergers to serve the interests of their oligarch owners.

Truth, which is what newspapers are supposed to provide, CANNOT be a centralized big business. Here is what happened when newspapers went online and got bought up by billionaires for whom profit is everything:

News became a 24/7 cycle in print to keep up with the 24/7 cycle perpetuated by cable news. TV media had to basically make news during quiet days by either pushing unimportant stories as uber important and by generating a faux outrage culture to create news addicts. This was done to keep ratings high enough so that advertising revenues pour in.

News also had to be instantaneous, so reporters needed to be the first to break big stories. When news that requires context, fact-checking, editing, sourcing, and analysis takes a backseat to immediacy, truth – inevitably, and obviously – is the first victim. Everything gets sloppy at this point; reporters simply have no time to double-check facts; print editors don’t catch grammatical mistakes and so the English language itself suffers. TV media competing for dollars set up a moral hazard and a negative feedback loop developed for both print and television.

Print had to both compete with television and also to make money for Carlos Slim and Jeff Bezos so they can wrestle for a higher spot on the Forbes 400. Print needed to go online to save dollars. Investigative reporting died as a result. Journalists now are often expected to write big stories without leaving the office – there’s only so much one can do with a phone and by Googling information. There’s just no budget for it. Nowadays, many articles are merely glorified opinion pieces with a couple of Twitter quotes tacked on.

Online outlets then needed to compete for advertising pennies, since internet readers expect free content. Clickbait formed thus by necessity.

The outrage culture mentioned above drove readers into an “us versus them” mode. Vultures found out that “team sports” politics in the media was a lucrative niche. Once advertising revenue dried up because of ad blockers, subscriptions became a necessity again. But this time, readers have been so conditioned by the 24/7 news cycle and pushed into ideological camps that they now demand news that fits a narrative. Welcome back, yellow journalism! Truth is now wholly subservient to dollars.

Welcome back, yellow journalism! Truth is now wholly subservient to dollars. Much could be forgiven if media companies simply admit to biases and confine opinions to the editorial pages. Honesty and transparency are vital to the bond between writer and reader.

Desiree Shoe is clearly biased, but she is at least astute enough to understand the evils of the media machine where she works. Instead of bitching about the state of journalism over drinks, perhaps she could show a little courage and try to reform her workplace.

Like everything else in our bloated society, the only answers for journalism are simplicity and decentralization. Smaller is better. Local is better.

10/19/17

Victoria Toensing Trying To Get NDA Lifted So Client Can Testify About Uranium One

Read the update on the Uranium One scandal by Sara Carter of Circa News.

Here are the letters Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley has sent to AG Sessions and Victoria Toensing.

If this informant gets his NDA lifted by the FBI and DOJ, there will be many nervous meetings being held by the Clintons in the coming weeks.

10/19/17

General Kelly Says Obama Did Not Call Him About Son’s Death

Yesterday, I wrote that Trump would come out of this bout with the Frederica Wilson smelling like a rose. Well, today, Chief of Staff John Kelly gave a mature, somber, utterly riveting press briefing where he mentioned that former President Obama did not call him when Kelly’s son died in Afghanistan. He also thoroughly shamed Congresswoman Wilson for playing politics with the death of LaDavid Johnson. Watch it beginning to end. I am glad there are men like John Kelly still in this world.

Frederica Wilson will not want to wake up in the morning.

“Empty barrels make the most noise”.

10/19/17

George W. Bush Gives Speech Condemning Conspiracy Theorists

I’ve always been a bit torn on Dubya.

I continue to believe he is a fundamentally good man, but of such limited intellectual capacity that it made him an easy dupe for Dick Cheney’s band of corrupt neocon globalists. I suspect he will never believe anything bad about his shady old man out of familial loyalty. Can’t fault him for that.

He delivered a speech today at the George W. Bush Institute, though, that reeked of a poor attempt at salvaging his legacy – and that of his father’s New World Order – before it gets engulfed by the storm. Here it is and pay particular attention from 5:45-ish onward.

Junior has kept a low profile since his departure from office, so why come out this week to condemn tin foil and to cast aspersions upon nationalists?

If you said it was because the Bush Family is petrified of what is going to be revealed, congratulations, you win a kewpie doll.

It is an attempt to get out in front of whatever gets dropped. In so doing, they will say it is nothing more than a conspiracy theory (a term developed by the See Eye Ay to discredit often-legitimate criticisms of government. Bear in mind Daddy H.W. was the director of that agency, briefly).

This speech, which in all fairness, actually contained some important points about the rancor of modern political discourse, also unwittingly highlighted the many failures of his presidency. I’ll be doing a deeper review on this aspect tonight.

10/19/17

Between the Lines

Oft times, what isn’t being said is more significant that what is being said.

At the press conference of a few days ago, the one where Mitch McConnell looked like he would have rather been anywhere else on earth, President Trump was asked, “are you considering firing Robert Mueller?”. The answer was a terse, “No. Not at all,” and in a nanosecond calls on the next reporter. (36:35 to 36:50 mark in the video below)

When the president wants to push a narrative, as with the NFL, he tends to expound at length on a topic, sometimes to the point of rambling. Or his brevity will be dramatic, as with his “calm before the storm”, “you’ll find out” comments.

But when he doesn’t want to tip his hand to something, he immediately downplays and pivots to a new topic.

I believe this is the case with the press conference answer. He was confident, almost dismissive. I think he’s perfectly satisfied with where Robert Mueller is.

Right under his thumb, likely investigating the Clinton Foundation’s Russia ties instead of the trumped up collusion charges against the president.

I wrote in the prior storm thread that I believe POTUS did the same thing when asked by Hannity about the proposed Assange/Rohrabacher meeting.

It is a cat-and-mouse game and he’s keeping his enemies guessing.

10/18/17

FBI Dragnet Nets 120 More Human Traffickers

The Storm against human trafficking and pedophilia rings continues. As I said earlier, these low-level arrests are a precursor to busting open the larger rings operated by the Deep State.

Operation Cross Country XI nabbed 120 traffickers and rescued 84 children per fbi.gov.

…Hundreds of law enforcement personnel took part in sting operations in hotels, casinos, truck stops, and through social media sites frequented by pimps, prostitutes, and their customers.

And in a sign o’ the times of just how sick of a society we’ve become:

During operations by FBI Denver’s Rocky Mountain Innocence Lost Task Force, for example, a 3-month-old girl and her five-year-old sister were recovered after a friend who was staying with the family made a deal with an undercover task force officer to sell both children for sex in exchange for $600.

After reading that, a verse seems appropriate.

Mark 9:42 – “Whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him if a great millstone were hung around his neck and he were thrown into the sea.”

Trump’s DOJ has increased the rate of arrests for trafficking in the several hundreds of percents compared to the Obama and Bush iterations. Gee, I wonder why?

“We at the FBI have no greater mission than to protect our nation’s children from harm,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Unfortunately, the number of traffickers arrested—and the number of children recovered—reinforces why we need to continue to do this important work.”

10/18/17

Real-Time Example of How Trump Allows His Enemies to Hang Themselves

I’m amazed at how dumb Trump’s opposition remains. His modus operandi has been to let the opposition press whip up a frenzy over some controversial issue against him when he 100% knows he is going to win beforehand.

He did this with his Obama wiretapping Tweets, later shown to be accurate.

He did this with Comey, saying he had tapes of their conversation (Trump later said there were no tapes, but perhaps he had them, then pulled back after he used them as leverage. Gotta keep em all guessing. Remember, Trump will never telegraph his moves).

The latest rope-a-dope will be in regards to his alleged comments to the family of LaDavid Johnson, the fallen soldier who died in an ambush in Niger. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson has been tweeting about Trump’s alleged remarks and doing the rounds on CNN and MSNBC to make the case that Trump is too insensitive and “sick” to remain President.

So Trump does what he normally does.

He waits.

He lets the left-wing MSM stir the pot for a news cycle or two.

He tweets that he didn’t say it and that he has proof.

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

He lets the media and his opponents double down.

And they have.

I stand my account of the call with @realDonaldTrump and was not the only one who heard and was dismayed by his insensitive remarks. — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) October 18, 2017

This is not normal. It's not what a president does. It's not what a person with access to normal human emotion & compassion does. Full stop. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 18, 2017

Watch in the future for Trump to give us that proof, or in some other way to be proven correct. All phone calls the President makes are recorded. He would not put himself in a bad situation without an ulterior motive, like, I don’t know, maybe discrediting the press and his Congressional opposition?

He’ll come out smelling like a rose and have further advanced a piece on the 4d chessboard.

10/18/17

Fusion GPS Founders Refuse to Testify, Plead Fifth Amendment Privilege

When in doubt, lawyer up heavily and assert your Constitutional right not to testify and hope that Congress is bluffing.

Here is some more about this merry band of “strategic intelligence” folks, mostly former reporters with the Wall Street Journal. Fox News has an eye-opening article about Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS, and some of their tactics.

Remember, these are the people behind the phony Pissgate/Christopher Steel documents used to smear President Trump.

The self-described “strategic intelligence” firm Fusion GPS that was behind the controversial anti-Trump dossier has a track record of intimidation and smear tactics, according to congressional testimony and the firsthand account of a London-based Venezuelan journalist who said he was labeled a “pedophile,” “extortionist” and “drug trafficker” after criticizing one of Fusion’s clients. “I believe that Fusion GPS’s business is to do basically whatever the paymasters tell them to do,” Alek Boyd, the Venezuelan journalist, told Fox News in his first American TV interview. “They are particularly good at spreading misinformation, disinformation and smears.” Boyd says he was targeted after his 2012 reporting on Derwick Associates, a power company with close ties to the Venezuelan government. The company allegedly skimmed nearly a billion dollars from rigged contracts with the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez. “It is my understanding that [Fusion GPS] were hired basically to smear Derwick opponents and to dispel any possible doubts that regular media may have had at the time,” he said. British police records show Boyd reported a break-in, with two laptops stolen from his London apartment in November 2014. Asked by Fox News what was on the computers, Boyd said, “A lot of information and a lot of evidence about corruption and scandals in Venezuela that I’ve been compiling throughout the years.” After the break-in, Boyd said his sources were attacked. “People that were believed to be collaborating and sending me information from Venezuela were assaulted in Venezuela by the intelligence police of Mr. Chavez,” he said. Asked if Fusion GPS was tasked with coming after him, Boyd said, “I believe that they were involved in the defamation campaign — smearing campaign — shortly after my apartment was broken into.” Boyd says he was labeled a pedophile, drug addict and thief on the web. “They published this information through a number of social media and websites anonymously. They created fake Twitter accounts with my name, impersonating myself. … They started publishing photos of me walking around London with my daughters. They produced a huge amount of information — fake information — about me, accusing me from being a pedophile to being an extortionist to a drug trafficker to a car thief.” Boyd says he believes three suspects, seen in security camera video released by British police, left pictures of his children inside his coat pocket as a warning. “The message, I believe at the time — we know where you are and we know where your children are, so take that as a threatening message.”

Further reading on Fusion GPS scummy past:

Bill Browder’s testimony to Congress about Fusion’s ties to the Magnitsky Act, Vladimir Putin, and Natalia Vesilnitskaya, the woman who met with Trump Jr. in that whole attempted setup.

10/17/17

Enormity of the Uranium One-Clinton Foundation Scandal

If you took Watergate and pumped it up on steroids, it would only amount to a boil on the ass of the Colossus of Corruption that is the Clinton machine.

While the Clinton’s ties to Uranium One have been suspected for some time, John Solomon and Sara Carter have filled in many heretofore unknown details and added some crucial interviews and documents.

Read these articles from Circa News and The Hill.

Then watch this video of the reporters on Hannity earlier tonight:

When you have time, check out Schweizer and Steve Bannon’s Clinton Cash for background. The Uranium One scandal is discussed starting at the 49:10 mark onwards:

My take: The Clintons, simply put, sold out a vital national interest of the United States – uranium, which can be used for the creation of nuclear weapons – to the Russians in exchange for bribes.

To the tune of $145MM dollars, which were then funneled to the Clinton Foundation. [Wait until we find out what that money was subsequently used for. That will be the ultimate disclosure.]

The Obama Administration and portions of the FBI and DOJ looked the other way for years. Adding insult, these same players went on to concoct the infamous Russian Narrative against Donald Trump which I said earlier was straight out of Rules for Radicals.

At varying degrees of severity, this implicates not only the Clintons, but Barack Obama, Eric Holder, Timothy Geithner, Andrew McCabe, Robert Mueller (wonder how this ties in?), James Comey, and Rod Rosenstein, just for starters.

I don’t buy for a second that the members of CFIUS had no knowledge of the FBI investigation into the trucking company and the Russian firms. One does not simply rubberstamp selling 20% of the nation’s uranium capacity without having ALL details and double-checking every possible angle.

These actors better have some good answers ready for the Congressional inquests that are coming. To that purpose, John Solomon revealed that Chuck Grassley, who has shown interest in this scandal in the past, has opened an investigation to see if the Obama CFIUS members were given the FBI information before approving the Uranium One sale.

Abuse of the public trust – and the public trough – in ancient times used to bring the penalty of the sack. It may just be time to bring that back into vogue.

One question that has not been asked nearly enough is why did Barack Obama hire Hillary Clinton as his Secretary of State in the first place? (I don’t have the answer but I’ll spare you from any of the nonsense political conventions, like balancing the cabinet or healing party rifts, in my conjecture.)

She went after Obama viciously in the 2008 Democratic Primary campaign. She was the first to bring up the (likely true) Birther issue. Obama surely was aware of her legendary avarice and lust for power. So why bring aboard a woman personally despised on a bipartisan level for two decades and who was a known liability?

My best guesses:

To serve the interests of the Deep State.

For personal enrichment of all involved.

Or Hillary blackmailed Barry.

Perhaps some combination of all of the above.

Regardless, no one in the Obama Administration ever said no to Hillary despite her manifold crimes. They will rue their association with her very soon.

The Trump Storm is going to shake every institution in Washington before it’s over. We haven’t even gotten the WikiLeaks dump yet.

If we all see that it is necessary for a better tomorrow and keep our heads as a people, we can work through any shocks until we return to an age of sanity. Until then, brace yourselves.

10/17/17

George Soros Moving Bulk of Wealth to Open Society Foundation

Nobody ever said they would go down without a fight. Just in time to fund an American Color Revolution? Propaganda and agitating the useful idiots in the States is a lot more expensive than in Ukraine.

10/17/17

The Hill: Russian Kickbacks to the Clinton Foundation Exposed

My, my, my. The implications of this article by The Hill are truly titanic. There’s no way to give you a tl;dr synopsis on this one. It’s too dense and complicated for that. Read it and digest. I know I need to.

For now, I’ll just say Alinskyites gotta Alinsky. You see it now with the leftist Clinton-Obama cabal with Russia: always accuse others what you yourself are doing. Rules for Radicals 101.

Hillary’s cancellation of her public appearances overseas make sense now? I guess she needed some time for crisis meetings and a new batch of lies. The noose is tightening.

You’ll want to keep an eye out for Sara Carter’s Twitter feed today and watch her and John Solomon’s appearance on Hannity tonight. Solomon wrote The Hill article linked above and was a former teammate of Carter at Circa News. They have broken many important stories in the past, so this is to be watched closely.

