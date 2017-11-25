The Storm, Week 7: Lay Siege to Mammon (Sticky Post)

FOREWORD

When you really examine what is causing of our modern afflictions, it’s clear that the age-old vices of avarice and bribery lay at the center.

Those who currently control the populace through power and propaganda do not believe in storing up their treasures in heaven. Ego is all to the sociopathic elites and money is the way they keep score with one another.

To reside in the toniest mansion, to keep the prettiest trophy wife, to bathe in the fullest adoration of the mindless masses, they must keep the status quo rolling.

If accepting bribes from foreign powers helps the bottom line, so be it.

If a few million Soros Bucks means destroying traditional Western culture, then that is no cost at all.

If taking kickbacks enables the banking game of “Hard Asset Monopoly” to grind down the lower and middle classes into poverty, then who cares? Those people don’t live in the bribe-taker’s gated community. Usury and inflation don’t affect the minions of plutocrats.

In short, we are ruled by worshipers of Mammon -the oligarchs – and their grift-and-graft toadies, the corrupt politicians.

Speaking of graft, here is an apt quote from C.S. Lewis’ The Screwtape Letters:

Instead of this, what have we had tonight? There was a municipal authority with Graft sauce. But personally I could not detect in him the flavour of a really passionate and brutal avarice such as delighted one in the great tycoons of the last century. Was he not unmistakably a Little Man — a creature of the petty rake-off pocketed with a petty joke in private and denied with the stalest platitudes in his public utterances — a grubby little nonentity who had drifted into corruption, only just realizing that he was corrupt, and chiefly because everyone else did it?

Tell me that isn’t six lines of the hammer striking the nail squarely.

And would it not be the greatest irony that a political storm devised by a billionaire who used to rub elbows with these Mammonites would be what ultimately consumes the entire system?

11/25/17

War of Words Between House Intel Committee and Fusion GPS Heating Up

Highlights:

Fusion and the House at first worked out a deal for relevant banks records. But House lawyers say they learned that Fusion withheld 112 transactions pertinent to the Russia probe. The suspect transactions, House lawyers say, deal with two Russia issues. One is the dossier. The other is Fusion’s payments from another law firm, BakerHostetler. That money came from the Russian firm Prevezon Holdings which is lobbying Washington to repeal a law that brought stiff economic sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s regime. In that vein, the House committee wants copies of Fusion bank transfers with other law firms in addition to Perkins Coie and Hostetler. “Fusion has established a pattern and practice of using law firms as intermediaries to mask the true beneficiaries of its research,” the House filing says. In addition, the committee wants transactions related to the Washington Free Beacon, a conservative news site funded by GOP-mega-donor Paul Singer. The Beacon first hired Fusion in 2015 to investigate then-candidate Donald Trump, an anathema to many D.C. establishment Republicans.

A reminder: it looks like the Committee wants to know more about the Free Beacon being involved with Fusion. Bill Kristol and Evan McMullin might want to lawyer up if they haven’t already.

Fusion’s attorneys did not hide their disapproval of what they called Mr. Nunes’ “fishing expedition” and “McCarthy-like” tactics. If they had not filed suit, the said, “the committee would have happily prowled through all of [Fusion‘s] banking records and used them for no purpose other than to inflict harm …. We respectfully submit that [committee Republicans are] using these overbroad demands to punish [Fusion] for having investigated Mr. Trump.” The attorneys asserted that Fusion enjoys “a First Amendment right to associate freely with clients and contractors on political and other matters and a First Amendment right to engage in those client activities when they further political and commercial speech.” House attorneys argued Fusion has no such rights. “It is instead a profit-maximizing hired gun, selling it investigative services to the highest bidder,” they said. “[Fusion‘s] goal––to be highly compensated for its work––is not protected associational interest.” Fusion co-founder Glenn Simpson, a former Wall Street Journal reporter, had Mr. Steele brief a number of liberal press sites in Washington during the election. The House court filings mentioned two who wrote stories on dossier dirt––Yahoo News and Mother Jones. “Fusion’s specialty is seeding its opposition research into news stories, a modus operandi highlighted by a 2011 interview with co-founder Peter Fritsch,” the House attorneys said. Mr. Fritsch is also a former Wall Street Journal reporter.

