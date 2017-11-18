The Storm, Week 6: Biblical Flood Stage (Sticky Post)

Foreword

The Storm has entered its sixth week – roughly 40 days worth of Hollywood reckonings, investigations of Clinton Foundation scandals, and Trump’s reshaping of world politics – with another six weeks before the end of this eventful year. It almost seems Biblical. Thus Noah makes an appearance in the photo above.

Here are the recaps:

In wars of propaganda, remember to keep your own counsel and beware the Sirens sweetly singing.

We’ll stick with last week’s format; newer updates will be at the bottom of the page.

Thank you as ever for reading, folks.

11/18/17

Hannity: Avalanche of Tick-Tocks

I have to admit, my estimation of Sean Hannity has risen recently. I always considered him something of a water carrier for the Republican Party in years past; an attack dog who only barked out the talking points taught him by the Pavlovian RNC during the awful Bush years. But he, like Rush Limbaugh, has fully broken free of the establishment and is now one of its fiercest critics.

He clearly has good connections with the Trump Administration, so I take his tick-tocks seriously.

Tick tock….. From now into next year on many fronts!!!! Monday starts what will become an avalanche. Love to all deplorables. Tick tock!! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 18, 2017

11/18/17

Clinton Foundation Files

I’m toying with the idea of spending about an hour every day compiling news links and putting together timelines of the manifold major Clinton scandals.

With crimes of such complexity, it is difficult to explain them to others because attention spans are so short thanks to purposeful distraction and the increasing pace of the news cycle. Organization might be helpful to the endeavor of justice.

It will take a while, but I’ll post them in their own separate articles when each entry is finished.

11/18/17

Alwaleed bin-Talal Had No Idea the Arrest was Coming

There is an important article on Bloomberg about the megacap, multinational banks that are exposed to the Saudis who have had their assets frozen.

Citigroup Inc. and UBS Group AG are among international banks managing the largest share of assets for wealthy Saudis, some of whom are being investigated as part of a government probe into alleged corruption, according to people familiar with the matter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG also manage billions of dollars for some of the kingdom’s richest individuals, the people said, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter. Citigroup’s private bank counts Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, the world’s 58th-richest person, and Khalid al-Tuwaijri, former chief of the Royal Court, as clients, two of the people said. Both are among those who were detained in the probe, the people said. Saudi Arabia has long been the target of wealth managers such as UBS, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank AG, as well as other global banks seeking to advise the country’s ultra-rich. The kingdom was the 16th most populous country for high-net-worth individuals last year with 176,000, according to Capgemini’s 2017 World Wealth Report. It’s not immediately clear what implications the investigation will have on banks and their operations in the kingdom, the people said. UBS, Credit Suisse, Citigroup and JPMorgan declined to comment. One of the greatest challenges for the banks is “to balance their obligation and abide by the legal requirements of their home countries or the countries where the assets are domiciled,” Ayham Kamel, head of Middle East & North Africa at Eurasia Group, said in a phone interview. “It’s too early to say that their business will be negatively impacted, but there certainly will be additional costs incurred by all of the banks as they manage the issues associated with the anti-corruption campaign and their obligation to their customers.” Switzerland’s financial regulator Finma is in touch with some Swiss banks over their business with Saudi Arabian clients, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The regulator is “following global economic and political developments to assess what they would mean for the supervised banks,” a spokesman said, declining to comment on individual firms.

Paired with the article is a video of Bloomberg reporter Erik Schatzker detailing his visit with bin-Talal shortly before the prince’s arrest.

Per Schatzker:

“Did he have any clue, did he give any sign that he was, only days later, about to be arrested in this widening anti-corruption probe? The answer is no. No sign, whatsoever.”

This is very telling. If it was a big surprise to bin-Talal, you can bet that it was a shock to the American Deep State as well. It also means that any sloppiness on the part of those arrested could not be covered up before the assets were frozen. This leads me to believe that panic in the swamp must be off the charts. Investigators will now have time to trace this dirty money all over the globe.

The multinational banks – extensions of the Deep State – are going to face a reckoning too.

11/18/17

Next Week is Gonna be Fun

In case anyone missed it, per the superb reporter, John Solomon, the FBI informant has video of Russians opening suitcases full of cash. And just think, folks, Uranium One isn’t even close to the worst crime that the Clinton Mafia has allegedly committed. (*Cough* Bangladesh and Haiti *Cough*)

11/19/17

Charles Ortel Live Discussing Clinton Foundation

Ortel knows more about the Clinton Foundation than just about anybody.

Related

