The Storm, Week 5: Tempest in Hillary’s Teapot Dome (Sticky Post)

The Storm has reached its fifth week. We’re still waiting to see who’s sitting under Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s sealed indictments. Hopefully, we’ll learn this week.

The Mueller theory and the concept of The Storm have increasingly entered the internet zeitgeist in the past week or two. More and more, I’m seeing them catch on.

Here is a recap and primer for those who are new, or if you need to refresh your memory on recent events:

For people looking for grand happenings on fixed dates: they will occur, but not at our whim or timing. This is an intelligence war that ends up in courtrooms. The “happenings” are daily now, but subtle at first. Think of it as the way a bit of classical music builds to a crescendo or frenzy. This is no different.

The importance is the symphony has begun at all. You can hear the strains ramping in intensity early if you’re playing close attention.

Important note: The format for this thread will be a bit different. The most recent posts will be at the bottom of the screen.

11/9/17

WikiLeaks Releases Vault 8, Part 1

More as I begin to sift through them. I’ll drop finds under this heading.

11/9/17

Over 13K More JFK Files Released

See above. I’m not gonna get much rest today. Week 5 is already off to a roaring start.

Some redactions are coming off:

The majority of the documents released today were released previously in redacted form. The versions released today were prepared by agencies prior to October 26, 2017, and were posted to make the latest versions of the documents available as expeditiously as possible.

11/9/17

A Reminder

11/10/17

CEO Kimberley Fritts Attempts to Wash Off the Podesta Group Stink

This didn’t take long at all. Fritts will find that the smell of corruption tends to linger on the body. And her name is all over many years of FARA paperwork.

Lobbying is almost certain to cease to exist in its current form in the future.

Less than two weeks after John Podesta’s brother, Tony, quit as head of the prominent Democratic lobbying group, the Podesta Group just days after it was revealed that Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller was investigating Podesta for potentially violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act for his work involving Ukraine clients, Politico reported overnight that Podesta Group longtime CEO, Kimberley Fritts, is leaving the firm to start her own lobbying shop, according to three Podesta Group staffers. Tony Podesta tapped Fritts as his successor when he announced he’d step down as chairman last week, hours after an indictment charging Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, with violating foreign lobbying law, was unsealed. As a reminder, the widely leaked indictment accused Manafort of hiring the Podesta Group to lobby for an ostensibly independent nonprofit that “was under the ultimate direction” of the Ukrainian president, his party and the Ukrainian government. And while Fritts had been expected to relaunch the Podesta Group – under a new name of course – in the days after Podesta stepped down, after just a week of trying to hammer out the details of what the new firm would look like, Fritts announced at a staff meeting late on Thursday that she would resign and start a new firm, “exacerbating questions about the future of the Podesta Group and its dozens of employees” as Politico politely puts it. Which, of course, is a less polite way of saying that the Podesta group is almost certain to be formally charged for the same violations that dragged down Manafort. Fitts’ was just the latest exodus from the sinking ship: last week Paul Brathwaite, a Podesta Group principal, said that he was leaving to start his own shop, Federal Street Strategies. Politico quoted one Podesta Group staffer who described Fritts’ decision as as the next step in rebuilding the firm without Tony Podesta: “Tony Podesta’s name had become a scarlet letter,” the staffer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.”

11/10/17

Roy Moore Accusations

I have absolutely no way of knowing if there is any validity to the accuser’s story. Let the merits of the case withstand scrutiny. If it is shown that Moore did what he is accused of, he should pay the cost. He wouldn’t be the first hypocrite to run for office, if it’s true. But it is entirely too easy, on the other hand, to lob accusations without accompanying proof to railroad a candidate dangerous to the status quo.

I will only state that the people jumping on the story are like a rogue’s gallery of swamp creatures like the Washington Post and:

The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 9, 2017

Right-wing leaders like @seanhannity who speak of consensual sex with 14 year-old girls make most Americans feel uncomfortable affiliating with the modern Republican Party. https://t.co/vwmmooZ2cD — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) November 10, 2017

Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections. I believe Leigh Corfman. Her account is too serious to ignore. Moore is unfit for office and should step aside. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 10, 2017

Let’s see where the facts lead before jumping to conclusions. This is not a Bill Clinton scenario where there is a decades-long trail of evidence of sexual assaults.

11/10/17

On Sycophantic Businesses

Pretty much the entire world revolves around big money. I know, not really breaking news. But the extent to which businesses engage in toxic, immoral behavior just to get a piece of that money pie will be shocking, nevertheless, when we’re deeper into the swamp draining process.

When the super rich set up shop in a given place, like, say, Washington D.C., other businesses are established to cover for the financial crimes of the powerful. A good chunk of businesses in the big wealth capitals are money-laundering fronts. This is the case in all oligarchies and banana republics, the status of which the U.S.A. has accelerated towards for decades.

Then there are the businesses that are created to cater to the bottom-line agendas and personal peccadilloes of the extreme upper crust; think government contracting and lobbying firms, giant tax-exempt foundations, and oligarch media outlets for the former, or “upscale” “gentleman’s clubs” and cottage industries selling forbidden fruit to those for whom laws do not apply, for the latter. All these going concerns are dependent on that big money at the top.

“I was only following orders.”

“I had to make a living.”

“This is the system we’re a slave to.”

You’ll hear that a lot in the future. It’s also true and understandable as far as it goes. But calling it your job, hoss, don’t make it right.

This, unfortunately, is what you get in late-stage capitalism, long after the original concept was corrupted and its adherents placed money ahead of virtue.

Before you ask, no, I’m not a communist. But I’ll never be an apologist for this Franken-economy we serve today. The system got gamed and now 99.99% of us are the losers. It needs serious reforming. The only answer is a combination of a reset, debt jubilee, harsher rules for bribery and other white-collar crimes, a more virtuous citizenry, the capping (or banning, even) of usury, and most importantly, getting smaller.

Smaller businesses.

Smaller entitlement systems.

Smaller government.

Buy American.

Grow local. Sell local. Buy local.

You know, the way this country was envisioned by the Founding Fathers. Novel concept, that.

And when it is reformed, “Let the sentinels on the watch-tower sleep not, and slumber not.”

11/11/17

Happy Veterans Day

To all the good men and women serving in the Armed Forces, I salute you. While much of the world has been corrupted, the U.S. military has been one of the last bulwarks of selflessness, discipline, and dedication. You do your country proud. Thank you.

11/11/17

Thoughts on Roy Moore, Post-Hannity Interview

First, have a listen:

My impressions:

Held to high standards of conduct, Moore is clearly found wanting. Although he denies the accusations of the then- 14-year old girl, he essentially is copping to what the 16-18 year old girls asserted. A man of the law, no matter if it was 40 years ago, HAS to know the inappropriateness of what he did. If he did initiate sexual conduct (petting, basically) with the 14-year old girl when he was in his early thirties – and it sounds like there are those who can corroborate it – he acted criminally. [Sixteen is the age of consent in Alabama, then and now. The statute of limitations has long expired in this case.]

But held to the standards of conduct established by our current political “leaders”, the worst of these allegations against Moore positively pales to the known behavior of many members of Congress, past and present.

There was also no violence, by the admission of all involved in the Moore case. Contrast this with the allegations against, say, Bill Clinton.

And what about the unknown behavior, the skeletons, of many of those piling on Moore?

Do you think we’d find worse?

Of course we would. By orders of magnitude.

The Deep State have used this sneaky tactic against religious conservatives for years:

“Make the enemy live up to their own book of rules.”

The author? Saul Alinsky.

Personally, I want my political leaders of a cleaner breed. Moore does not fit that standard. Especially at a time when Trump has a swamp to drain; a swamp brimming with child molesters.

Until then, Rules for Radicals be damned. Let the Swamp have this victory. Roy Moore’s Senate candidacy is not a hill worth dying on.

But he is likely no monster, unlike many in Washington, D.C.

Dropping Roy Moore is trading a pawn to eventually get the king.

