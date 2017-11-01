The Storm, Week 4: Cresting (Sticky Post, Check Often for Updates)

If I’m right, then I think this coming week is going to be the apex. So batten down those hatches.

In the foreword to last week’s thread, I predicted Robert Mueller would take center stage. That has happened.

For this coming week, I think we’ll see what is in Mueller’s remaining sealed indictments.

This is also the lead-up to the rumored November 4th Antifa event.

There seems to be a big buildup of “chatter” all around the net. Might mean something, might not. Quite frankly, I can only keep up on a certain number of topics at any one time, and can’t research everything. But it is a time to be ready for the unforeseen.

Being coldly analytical is, of course, important at such times. If… by Rudyard Kipling comes to mind. But there always seems to be more at play in our world than merely our rational senses, and a wise person recognizes this.

Previous Storm Threads:

Week One

Week Two

Week Three

The Big Picture Theory:

The Mueller Trojan Horse Theory

The Sting Operation Theory

The Sting Operation Updated

Other Writings on The Dangers of Unchecked Leftism (How the West Got to This Point):

The Slippery Slope

The War Against Western History

The Golden Age of Nothingness

We’ll use the same format as before; newest updates just below the dividing line:

11/3/17

Interesting File About MLK Jr.

Now, please know that stuff like this needs to be read with many grains of salt, because this is the Hoover-era FBI and context and critical evaluation is needed. But, wow, pages 22-23. Pretty sure one of the reasons this was suppressed so long was because of potential racial fallout. But adults deserve to see all evidence, pros and cons, so long as it is handled responsibly.

11/3/17

Wells Fargo, Oracle Leave Podesta Group

Damage control is instinctual to large companies. It’s one of the signs one should always look for when assessing whether an entity is in trouble. Big money is usually the first to know. Bad sign for Tony.

11/3/17

More JFK Files Released

FBI Vault now 676 more JFK Files, most of which are from the CIA that were held up until now. So these should be of the juicier variety. Looks like sleep is gonna be in a bear market for a while.

11/3/17

New FBI Vault Release

Just posted, so I haven’t read it yet.

October 2016 Application, Affidavit and Search Warrant Related to Email Server Investigation: https://t.co/RbBFwIWeeX — FBI Records Vault (@FBIRecordsVault) November 3, 2017

11/3/17

Might We See Another Leak About An Indictment Today?

Last Friday, the news about the Monday indictment of Paul Manafort was leaked. I think we’ll see more leaks today, another Friday. Tony and Vin?

11/3/17

Hedge Fund Manager Connected to Soros Exposed For Human Trafficking, Torture

Bullet points from The Daily Mail article about former Bear Stearns trader, Howie Rubin:

Howie Rubin, 62, is accused of raping and beating three women in apartment

According to a lawsuit he hit one so hard that her breast implant ‘flipped’

He allegedly shocked one of his victims with a cattle prod before raping her

Another alleged victim claims he threatened to rape her ‘like his daughter’

The women are all models from Florida who say Rubin contacted them through Instagram

Rubin came out of retirement in 2008 to work for Soros Fund Management

Rubin has been married since 1985 and has three children

In the first storm thread, I wrote this about how power, money, and political influence in DC, Wall Street, and Hollywood are linked:

Don’t worry readers, I’m not going to turn this site into a TMZ clone. But these news bits and commentary I’m assembling here are meant to be instructive into how the Swamp is being drained. This is a way of archiving the progress that is being made towards that end. Hollywood and Washington politics and New York business are all intertwined. Why else are those donees in D.C. panicking and making statements to distance themselves from their entertainment industry donors?

Well, it appears the reckoning against foul, dirty money in finance is happening. It’s all part of the storm.

[Please see also this article I wrote about financial whistleblower Ronald Bernard. The videos contained therein are VITAL to understanding the big picture.]

11/3/17

White House in Lockdown Mode

Per the Secret Service:

North fence line of @WhiteHouse is closed due to suspicious activity, Uniformed Division is responding. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 3, 2017

Update: subject is in custody, Lafayette Park & North Fence line along Penn. Ave. remain closed. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 3, 2017

11/3/17

Emblematic of the Left’s Fear Tactics

In case anyone missed this anti-Ed Gillespie advertisement created by the Latino Victory Fund, it has since been pulled. But with the Antifa protests due on Saturday, can anyone say the ad wasn’t created and run precisely to stoke the fires?

The selection of the pickup truck was no accident either. It was to add an element of menace and to stereotype conservatives as a bunch of racist rednecks. It is just about the most appalling, below-the-belt political advertisement ever made.

11/3/17

Trump Tweets About Twitter Tinkering

My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

11/2/17

AP: Grand Jury Investigation Targeting Podesta and Weber

Vin Weber and Tony Podesta, come on down. You should have turned on the FARA Faucet a little earlier (sorry, couldn’t resist the pun).

Dominoes falling about as expected so far.

There could be quite a few “Aw, shit” moments coming from the leftist press real soon.

11/2/17

Trump’s Twitter Feed Goes Down Mysteriously For 11 Minutes

The official Twitter response is unsatisfactory.

“Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee,” it said in a tweet. “The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

Sure, the most powerful man in the world has his most important means of communication disabled, “inadvertently.” Remember these are the same people who suppressed trending topics like during the election. Twitter has earned no benefit of the doubt. Honestly, with where we are poised in The Storm, it would not surprise me if this was a dry run for a future takedown of POTUS’ ability to communicate directly with the people, independent of the MSM filter.

11/2/17

Fauxcahontas Tells Jake Tapper Hillary Rigged Campaign Against Sanders

When even CNN and Elizabeth Warren admit it, you know it’s 100% irrefutable. Scared and on their heels now.

Do you agree with the notion that the DNC was rigged in Hillary Clinton's favor? Elizabeth Warren: Yes https://t.co/TIoytO15Ca pic.twitter.com/TjkBS0mbB8 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) November 2, 2017

Yet Hillary just keeps on lying and spinning. Her bubbling, raging ego still believes she can get away with it. But she’s done. She will be entirely without political allies very soon. Eventually her only “friends” left will be her co-conspirators, those she has in thrall via fear or blackmail, and the hopelessly stupid media – those propagandized soldiers are always the last to know the war is over.

11/2/17

Important Update on Uranium One

John Solomon and Alison Spann reported in The Hill today that records show that uranium left the United States. I wonder which agencies were compromised by the scam and which were merely incompetent dupes. It’s getting deeper by the day.

After the Obama administration approved the sale of a Canadian mining company with significant U.S. uranium reserves to a firm owned by Russia’s government, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission assured Congress and the public the new owners couldn’t export any raw nuclear fuel from America’s shores. “No uranium produced at either facility may be exported,” the NRC declared in a November 2010 press release that announced that ARMZ, a subsidiary of the Russian state-owned Rosatom, had been approved to take ownership of the Uranium One mining firm and its American assets. A year later, the nuclear regulator repeated the assurance in a letter to Sen. John Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican in whose state Uranium One operated mines. “Neither Uranium One Inc. nor AMRZ holds a specific NRC export license. In order to export uranium from the United States, Uranium One Inc. or ARMZ would need to apply for and obtain a specific NRC license authorizing the exports of uranium for use in reactor fuel,” then-NRC Chairman Gregory Jaczko wrote to Barrasso. The NRC never issued an export license to the Russian firm, a fact so engrained in the narrative of the Uranium One controversy that it showed up in The Washington Post’s official fact-checker site this week. “We have noted repeatedly that extracted uranium could not be exported by Russia without a license, which Rosatom does not have,” the Post reported on Monday, linking to the 2011 Barrasso letter. Yet NRC memos reviewed by The Hill show that it did approve the shipment of yellowcake uranium — the raw material used to make nuclear fuel and weapons — from the Russian-owned mines in the United States to Canada in 2012 through a third party. Later, the Obama administration approved some of that uranium going all the way to Europe, government documents show.

11/2/17

More Thoughts on Donna Brazile’s Expose

This is proof that the Democratic National Committee was the wholly-owned subsidiary of Clinton, Inc.

Jared and Elizabeth Beck might just have the necessary legal grounds to appeal their previously-dismissed lawsuit against the DNC on behalf of the cheated Berniecrats.

Since DNC=Hillary Clinton, the campaign owns the Fusion GPS/dossier scandal in toto.

This is the surest sign that top Dems know that the heat is on.

How might the late, lamented Seth Rich play into this? I think we’ll be hearing more in the future.

Is Donna a good Christian woman whose conscience demanded she come forward? Or a lying rat saving her own skin? Yeah, I think we know the answer to that:

Before I called Bernie Sanders, I lit a candle in my living room and put on some gospel music. I wanted to center myself for what I knew would be an emotional phone call. I had promised Bernie when I took the helm of the Democratic National Committee after the convention that I would get to the bottom of whether Hillary Clinton’s team had rigged the nomination process, as a cache of emails stolen by Russian hackers and posted online had suggested. I’d had my suspicions from the moment I walked in the door of the DNC a month or so earlier, based on the leaked emails. But who knew if some of them might have been forged? I needed to have solid proof, and so did Bernie. So I followed the money.

Because being fair to Bernie Sanders was such a huge priority to Donna that she gave Hillary Clinton a sneak peak at the debate questions. (In all fairness, this was before she became the interim DNC chairwoman, but still…)

Julian Assange said it well:

Donna Brazile turns on Hillary Clinton's corruption of the DNC https://t.co/3kCk53WyDL — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) November 2, 2017

11/2/17

Storms Cause Sinking Ships…

…only way you get out alive is to be one of the first to get to a lifeboat before they are gone. This is how it always starts. Well, Donna Brazile just called “Shotgun!”when she penned this piece for Politico. You’ll want to read the whole thing.

It’s titled, “Inside Hillary Clinton’s Secret Takeover of the DNC.” It’s a doozy. And the proverbial noose most definitely is tightening. Donna is washing her hands of Fusion GPS, the dossier, and as many of the Clinton scandals as she can…

When I got back from a vacation in Martha’s Vineyard, I at last found the document that described it all: the Joint Fund-Raising Agreement between the DNC, the Hillary Victory Fund, and Hillary for America. The agreement—signed by Amy Dacey, the former CEO of the DNC, and Robby Mook with a copy to Marc Elias—specified that in exchange for raising money and investing in the DNC, Hillary would control the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised. Her campaign had the right of refusal of who would be the party communications director, and it would make final decisions on all the other staff. The DNC also was required to consult with the campaign about all other staffing, budgeting, data, analytics, and mailings.

11/1/17

Back on the Clock

So @BarackObama news tomorrow!! Hint; Tick Tock — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 1, 2017

11/1/17

“Refuse Fascism” Places Ad in New York Times

Simply put, stay home that day. Or if you are foolishly out and about in the cities, don’t engage protesters and go about your business.

Trump is winning. There’s no need to roil already hot waters.

Refuse Fascism is funded indirectly by George Soros and was one of the groups present at the violent Milo Yiannopoulos protest in Berkeley earlier this year. Full-length ads in the NYT are not cheap. Guess we know where some of that $18,000,000,000 in Soros Bucks that he transferred to his Open Society Foundation is going…

11/1/17

Bitcoin’s Parabolic Phase Continues

A few weeks ago, I mentioned that the explosion in the price of BTC is, at least in part, because scared money is flowing into the crypto currencies. I want to show you a screenshot I made of Bitcoin’s chart:

The PTB know they are being targeted for their crimes. Notice the massive moves after Imran Awan was arrested and after Trump announced the storm? I think what we’re seeing is panic buying into a tight market to help launder ill-gotten gains and they are willing to pay any price for the anonymity that crypto provides. It has gone from around $700 when Trump was elected. It is approximately $6,600 less than a year later.

Just a pet theory of mine.

I’m not saying people shouldn’t have a very small percentage of their wealth in crypto (diversification in times of upheaval is paramount), but parabolic charts are worrisome. As is the fact that it could be banned with one stroke of an important enough pen.

Further reading on Bitcoin money laundering and the possibility that governments put the kibosh on it in the future.

11/1/17

The Four Remaining Sealed Indictments Mentioned in My Foreword

Just realized I never linked what I was talking about. Here is a rundown by the Washington Examiner.

The logistics mentioned in the article seem plausible, though the speculation of those quoted is most likely wrong.

11/1/17

Good Find on Papadopoulos

I noted in the last thread that I thought he might be a Fusion GPS asset. I’m still expanding on that theory. In the meanwhile, here is an interesting tidbit:

PRICELESS: Hillary Clinton’s 2011 State Department hand-picked George Papadopoulos, who lied to Feds about Trump-Russia. LOL I’m sure Hillary and her campaign had no idea. 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZpLPsWA6oU — ςｻi⃘lིlི (@chiIIum) October 31, 2017

11/1/17

Pelosi Wants a Second Special Counsel

That was from Monday. Don’t know how I managed to overlook that one.

Perhaps she isn’t satisfied with the direction Mueller’s investigation is taking? Hmm?

“Even with an accelerating Special Counsel investigation inside the Justice Department, and investigations inside the Republican Congress, we still need an outside, fully independent investigation to expose Russia’s meddling in our election and the involvement of Trump officials. Defending the integrity of our democracy demands that Congress look forward to counter Russian aggression and prevent future meddling with our elections.”

Liked it? Take a second to support Lord Feverstone on Patreon!

Related

Help Spread the Word by Following Dystopia USA on Social Media. Don't Make Me Feel Lonely!